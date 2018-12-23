Busy PBorn 21 April 1975
Busy P
1975-04-21
Busy P Biography
Pedro Winter (born Pierre Winter; 21 April 1975), also known by the stage name Busy P, is a French DJ, music producer, record label owner, and artist manager. Winter managed Daft Punk from 1996 to 2008 and currently manages Cassius and artists on Ed Banger Records, a label that he owns and runs.
Busy P Tracks
Rainbow Man
Busy P
Rainbow Man
Rainbow Man
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Genie (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Genie (KDA Remix) (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Genie (Joe Goddard Dub)
Busy P
Genie (Joe Goddard Dub)
Genie (Joe Goddard Dub)
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Busy P
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Genie, (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Rinse & Repeat (Boston Bun & Busy P Remix) (feat. Boston Bun)
Riton
Rinse & Repeat (Boston Bun & Busy P Remix) (feat. Boston Bun)
Rinse & Repeat (Boston Bun & Busy P Remix) (feat. Boston Bun)
Rinse & Repeat (Busy P & Boston Bun Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
Riton
Rinse & Repeat (Busy P & Boston Bun Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
Rinse & Repeat (Busy P & Boston Bun Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
Foundation (Mella Dee Remix) (feat. Stylo G & Busy P)
Candenza
Foundation (Mella Dee Remix) (feat. Stylo G & Busy P)
Foundation (Mella Dee Remix) (feat. Stylo G & Busy P)
This Song (Breakbot Remix)
Busy P
This Song (Breakbot Remix)
This Song (Breakbot Remix)
Procrastination (Bok Bok Remix)
Busy P
Procrastination (Bok Bok Remix)
Procrastination (Bok Bok Remix)
Still Busy (Maelstrom remix) (feat. Thunderbird Gerard)
Busy P
Still Busy (Maelstrom remix) (feat. Thunderbird Gerard)
Still Busy (feat. Thunderbird Gerard)
Busy P
Still Busy (feat. Thunderbird Gerard)
Still Busy (Maelstrom Remix)
Busy P
Still Busy (Maelstrom Remix)
Still Busy (Maelstrom Remix)
Still Busy
Busy P
Still Busy
Still Busy
Pedrophilia
Busy P
Pedrophilia
Pedrophilia
Rainbow Man (Kissy Klub Version)
Busy P
Rainbow Man (Kissy Klub Version)
Rainbow Man (Kissy Klub Version)
Roll Dat Again
Busy P
Roll Dat Again
Roll Dat Again
Procrastinator (Hey Today Remix)
Busy P
Procrastinator (Hey Today Remix)
Procrastinator (Hey Today Remix)
Procrastinator (Ed Banger)
Busy P
Procrastinator (Ed Banger)
Procrastinator (Ed Banger)
To Protect And Entertain (So Me Remix)
Busy P
To Protect And Entertain (So Me Remix)
To Protect And Entertain (So Me Remix)
