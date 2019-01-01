Sini SabotageBorn 22 February 1986
Sini Sabotage
Sini Sabotage Biography (Wikipedia)
Sini-Maria Makkonen (born 22 February 1986), professionally known as Sini Sabotage, is a Finnish rapper.
