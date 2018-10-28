Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo (born 11 February 1997), better known by his stage name Nasty C, is a South African rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is one of the country's most prominent performers, and he is widely regarded as one of the country's best young rappers. Born in Diepkloof, a large zone of Soweto in Johannesburg in the Gauteng province of South Africa, where he then relocated, at a very early age, to Durban where he was raised by his father. His mother died when he was only 11 months old in a fatal car crash. He is most known for the single "Way It Go" by DJ Switch featuring Tumi and Youngsta, as well as the well-received remix to his single "Juice Back", which features Davido and Cassper Nyovest. He was the youngest recipient for an award at the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards, namely the Best Freshman Award. In July 2018 he released his second studio album, titled Strings & Bling. Nasty C was named the best rapper in South Africa and the best African rapper of 2018 by TINA Magazine.