Harald Paulsen (26 August 1895 – 4 August 1954) was a German actor. He appeared in 125 films between 1920 and 1954.

He was born in Elmshorn, Germany and died in Hamburg.

Paulsen played "The Dapper" in the original cast of The Threepenny Opera written by composer Kurt Weill (1900–1950) and playwright Bertolt Brecht (1898–1956). The show's opening number, "Mack the Knife", became the most popular song of its time.