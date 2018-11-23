Matt McGinnSinger songwriter from Northern Ireland born in Co. Down. Born 26 December 1978
Matt McGinn, born in Hilltown, Co.Down in December 1978, is a Northern Irish singer/songwriter and producer as well as multi-instrumentalist and arranger. He has a reputation for being a gifted performer being able to write strong melodies along with powerful, and often quirky, lyrics. He has released three full-length albums as well as many E.P.'s and collaborations with other artists. FRUK suggest that these recordings have "drawn comparisons to Glen Hansard but, there's definite hints of Paul Simon in there too."
Matt McGinn and Arco Quartet - Beside You
Beside You feature on the famous album Astral Weeks by Van Morrison. Matt McGinn and Arco Quartet preform their version of it for BBC Music NI.
Matt McGinn and Arco Quartet - Beside You
Fall Into You
Matt McGinn
Fall Into You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Fall Into You
Last played on
Marianne
Matt McGinn
Marianne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Marianne
Last played on
Out Sinner
Matt McGinn
Out Sinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Out Sinner
Last played on
I'm Not Looking Down Anymore
Matt McGinn
I'm Not Looking Down Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not Looking Down Anymore
Performer
Last played on
The End Of The Common Man
Matt McGinn
The End Of The Common Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
The End Of The Common Man
Last played on
Livin
Matt McGinn
Livin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin
Last played on
Darkest Before The Day
Matt McGinn
Darkest Before The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darkest Before The Day
Performer
Last played on
Somewhere to Run To
Matt McGinn
Somewhere to Run To
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Somewhere to Run To
Last played on
Medicine Joe
Matt McGinn
Medicine Joe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Medicine Joe
Last played on
The Bells Of The Angelus
Matt McGinn
The Bells Of The Angelus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
The Bells Of The Angelus
Last played on
Tell Me What The Tea Leaves Tell
Matt McGinn
Tell Me What The Tea Leaves Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Tell Me What The Tea Leaves Tell
Last played on
With Fire And With Sword
Matt McGinn
With Fire And With Sword
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
With Fire And With Sword
Last played on
Livin'
Matt McGinn
Livin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Livin'
Last played on
The First Man On The Moon
Matt McGinn
The First Man On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
The First Man On The Moon
Last played on
Ring the Bells
Matt McGinn
Ring the Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Ring the Bells
Last played on
Happy As A Clown
Matt McGinn
Happy As A Clown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Happy As A Clown
Last played on
I'm Not Looking Down
Matt McGinn
I'm Not Looking Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
I'm Not Looking Down
Last played on
For My Love
Matt McGinn
For My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For My Love
Last played on
You Have Your Dreams
Matt McGinn
You Have Your Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Fallen By
Matt McGinn
Fallen By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
Fallen By
Last played on
Let the Long Way Slow Us Down
Matt McGinn
Let the Long Way Slow Us Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d41th.jpglink
