Matt McGinn, born in Hilltown, Co.Down in December 1978, is a Northern Irish singer/songwriter and producer as well as multi-instrumentalist and arranger. He has a reputation for being a gifted performer being able to write strong melodies along with powerful, and often quirky, lyrics. He has released three full-length albums as well as many E.P.'s and collaborations with other artists. FRUK suggest that these recordings have "drawn comparisons to Glen Hansard but, there's definite hints of Paul Simon in there too."