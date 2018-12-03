Eric Lau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03abe2bb-1c64-4fe5-bd78-4de2ecebfcca
Eric Lau Tracks
Sort by
The Best Good (A Message For Coltrane)
Eric Lau
The Best Good (A Message For Coltrane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runway
Eric Lau
Runway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runway
Last played on
The Best Good
Eric Lau
The Best Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Good
Last played on
Chop 4 Mr Thing
Eric Lau
Chop 4 Mr Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chop 4 Mr Thing
Last played on
Run Away
Moonchild
Run Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Away
Last played on
De La
Eric Lau
De La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De La
Harps In Space
Eric Lau
Harps In Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harps In Space
Dedication A, B & C
Eric Lau
Dedication A, B & C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dedication A, B & C
Big Blue
Native Dancer
Big Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Blue
Last played on
Circles
Eric Lau
Circles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circles
Last played on
Lau's Lament
Eric Lau
Lau's Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lau's Lament
Last played on
YNWAJP
Eric Lau
YNWAJP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YNWAJP
Last played on
Chant Bounce
Eric Lau
Chant Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chant Bounce
Last played on
Seven4 (feat. Eric Lau)
Tatham, Mensah, Lord & Ranks
Seven4 (feat. Eric Lau)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven4 (feat. Eric Lau)
Performer
Last played on
Love Call feat Tawiah
Eric Lau
Love Call feat Tawiah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Call feat Tawiah
Last played on
Closer feat. Tawiah
Eric Lau
Closer feat. Tawiah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Closer feat. Tawiah
Last played on
Where To Go Now (Feat. Tawiah)
Eric Lau
Where To Go Now (Feat. Tawiah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where To Go Now (Feat. Tawiah)
Last played on
Guide You (feat. Rahel)
Eric Lau
Guide You (feat. Rahel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guide You (feat. Rahel)
Last played on
The Mission (Feat. Guilty Simpson) (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)
Eric Lau
The Mission (Feat. Guilty Simpson) (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lzy
Eric Lau
Lzy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lzy
Last played on
What The World Should Be
Eric Lau
What The World Should Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The World Should Be
Last played on
Understanding
Eric Lau
Understanding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Understanding
Last played on
Playlists featuring Eric Lau
Eric Lau Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist