Delirium is a progressive rock musical group, best known for the song "Jesahel".

The group formed in 1969, with the name Sagittari and with a beat repertoire. The group changed its name after Ivano Fossati joined and replaced the Sagittari singer Riccardo Anselmi in the late 1970s.

Since their first single "Canto di Osanna" (1971), presented at the Festival di Musica d'Avanguardia e di Nuove Tendenze, the group gained an immediate success. In 1972 Delirium entered the Sanremo Music Festival with the song "Jesahel", reaching sixth place in the competition and peaking number one on the Italian hit parade. After the new single "Haum" that Delirium presented at Un disco per l'estate Fossati left the group to start a solo career. After two more albums the group disbanded in mid-1970s, until a reunion in early 2000s.