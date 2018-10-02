Helen Vollam
Helen Vollam Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Vollam (born June 7, 1974) is Principal Trombone for the BBC Symphony Orchestra. In 2004, she was the first woman to be appointed principal trombone in a London orchestra, and the first in a UK orchestra since Maisie Ringham of the Halle Orchestra in the last century. She joined the trombone quartet, Bones Apart, in 2007, and is also an Associate member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe.
Ecce sacerdos
Anton Bruckner
Ecce sacerdos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ecce sacerdos
Last played on
Aequalis No 2 for 3 trombones
Anton Bruckner
Aequalis No 2 for 3 trombones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Aequalis No 2 for 3 trombones
Last played on
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
Anton Bruckner
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
Last played on
Virga jesse floruit; Ecce sacerdos magnus
Anton Bruckner
Virga jesse floruit; Ecce sacerdos magnus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Virga jesse floruit; Ecce sacerdos magnus
Ensemble
Last played on
