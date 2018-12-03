Trinity Laure'Ale Home (born March 18, 1995), better known by her stage name Tink, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. She is best known for the single "Treat Me Like Somebody" and for the collaboration with singer and producer Jeremih on "Don't Tell Nobody." Since 2012, she has released seven mixtapes and is due to release her debut studio album in 2018. Her 2014 mixtape, Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours, was featured as a top 10 R&B album in both Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines.

She was also chosen as part of the XXL 2015 Freshman Class.