TinkBorn 18 March 1995
Tink
1995-03-18
Tink Biography (Wikipedia)
Trinity Laure'Ale Home (born March 18, 1995), better known by her stage name Tink, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. She is best known for the single "Treat Me Like Somebody" and for the collaboration with singer and producer Jeremih on "Don't Tell Nobody." Since 2012, she has released seven mixtapes and is due to release her debut studio album in 2018. Her 2014 mixtape, Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours, was featured as a top 10 R&B album in both Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines.
She was also chosen as part of the XXL 2015 Freshman Class.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tink Tracks
Ratchet Commandments
Tink
Ratchet Commandments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02njcr3.jpglink
Ratchet Commandments
Last played on
Million
Tink
Million
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034p4m4.jpglink
Million
Last played on
Background Music
Tink
Background Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Background Music
Last played on
Wet Dollars
Tazer
Wet Dollars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wn5kc.jpglink
Wet Dollars
Last played on
Wet Dollars
Tazer
Wet Dollars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c9bq.jpglink
Wet Dollars
Last played on
Wet Dollars (Redlight Remix)
Tink
Wet Dollars (Redlight Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Wet Dollars (Redlight Remix)
Last played on
Commitment
Tink
Commitment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Commitment
Last played on
Pullin Up
Tink
Pullin Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Pullin Up
Last played on
Clocks
Tink
Clocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Clocks
Last played on
Clocks (Club mix)
Tink
Clocks (Club mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Clocks (Club mix)
Last played on
Spotless (feat. Kitty, Sasha Go Hard & Tink)
Ryan Hemsworth
Spotless (feat. Kitty, Sasha Go Hard & Tink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Spotless (feat. Kitty, Sasha Go Hard & Tink)
Last played on
Frenemies (feat. Tink & Timbaland)
Sy Ari da Kid
Frenemies (feat. Tink & Timbaland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ynk17.jpglink
Frenemies (feat. Tink & Timbaland)
Last played on
Count It Up
Tink
Count It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Count It Up
Last played on
UFO (feat. Tink & Future)
Timbaland
UFO (feat. Tink & Future)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfb.jpglink
UFO (feat. Tink & Future)
Last played on
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Gorgon City
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Last played on
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Gorgon City
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Impaired Vision (feat. Tink)
Last played on
Tazer x Tink - Wet Dollars (MONKI BED)
Tazer
Tazer x Tink - Wet Dollars (MONKI BED)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046k3.jpglink
Tazer x Tink - Wet Dollars (MONKI BED)
Last played on
Home Sweet Home
Tink
Home Sweet Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Home Sweet Home
Last played on
Catching Feelings (feat. Tink)
Boogie
Catching Feelings (feat. Tink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3m0d.jpglink
Catching Feelings (feat. Tink)
Performer
Last played on
