Emily Jean "Emma" Stone (born November 6, 1988) is an American actress. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award, she was the highest-paid actress in the world in 2017. Stone has appeared in Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2013 and 2017, and was featured by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Stone began acting as a child, in a theater production of The Wind in the Willows in 2000. As a teenager, she relocated to Los Angeles with her mother, and made her television debut in In Search of the New Partridge Family (2004), a reality show that produced only an unsold pilot. After small television roles, she made her film debut in Superbad (2007), and received positive media attention for her role in Zombieland (2009). The 2010 teen comedy Easy A was Stone's first starring role, earning her nominations for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. This breakthrough was followed with further success in the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) and the drama The Help (2011).