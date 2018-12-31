Jane Awindor (born 10 April 1987), better known by her stage name Efya, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress from Kumasi. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show Greetings From Abroad.

Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show. She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards in four succession, beginning in 2011. Moreover, she was applauded for her performance at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Her debut mixtape, T.I.N.T., was released on 11 November 2013. It consists of songs that were released from 2011 through 2013. The mixtape was supported by the singles "Getaway" and "Best In Me". She released her long-awaited debut studio album, Janesis, on 22 April 2016. It was previously scheduled for release at different times between 2013 and 2015. "Forgetting Me", the album's lead single, was released on 11 January 2014. On 8 May 2016, Efya was announced as one of the newly signed acts to Wizkid's Starboy Entertainment. The announcement came following Wizkid's performance at the Ghana Music Awards.