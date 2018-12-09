Vladislav DelayBorn 1976
Vladislav Delay
1976
Vladislav Delay Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladislav Delay is the most frequently used pseudonym of Sasu Ripatti (born 1976), a Finnish electronic musician. He has also recorded as Luomo, Sistol, Uusitalo, Conoco, and Ripatti, working in styles such as minimal techno, glitch, and house.
Vladislav Delay Tracks
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Sly & Robbie
If I Gave You My Love (feat. Eivind Aarset, Vladislav Delay & Erik Honoré)
Sly & Robbie
Rock-Stone Noah Bingie (feat. Eivind Aarset & Vladislav Delay)
Nils Petter Molvær
The Second Quarter
Vladislav Delay
Viimeinen
Vladislav Delay
Kaivue
Vladislav Delay
Kuula
Vladislav Delay
Tummelivisio
Vladislav Delay
Recovery IDea
Vladislav Delay
