The Dirty Nil are a Canadian alternative rock band from Hamilton, Ontario, who won the Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017. The band consists of singer and guitarist Luke Bentham, bassist Ross Miller and drummer Kyle Fisher.
