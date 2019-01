The Dirty Nil are a Canadian alternative rock band from Hamilton, Ontario, who won the Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017. The band consists of singer and guitarist Luke Bentham, bassist Ross Miller and drummer Kyle Fisher.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia