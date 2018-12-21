West of Eden
West of Eden
West of Eden Biography (Wikipedia)
West of Eden is a band from Gothenburg, Sweden, that plays folk rock inspired by Celtic music.
The band was formed in 1995 and has released seven studio albums to date. The main songwriters in the group are Jenny and Martin Schaub. Jenny Schaub is the lead singer and accordionist. Martin Schaub also sings and plays the guitar as well as keyboard instruments. Lars Broman plays the fiddle, Ola Karlevo the drums and percussion, Pär Öjerot electric and acoustic guitars and the mandolin, and Martin Holmlund is on the bass.
West of Eden have toured abroad in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
West of Eden Tracks
Dun Oiche Ud I mBeithil
West of Eden
Dun Oiche Ud I mBeithil
Dun Oiche Ud I mBeithil
Twenty Years Of Travelling
West of Eden
Twenty Years Of Travelling
Twenty Years Of Travelling
Wilson Line
West of Eden
Wilson Line
Wilson Line
Black Boat
West of Eden
Black Boat
Black Boat
Look To The West
West of Eden
Look To The West
Look To The West
Winter's Reign
West of Eden
Winter's Reign
Winter's Reign
Bird of Paradise
West of Eden
Bird of Paradise
Bird of Paradise
Bird of Passage
West of Eden
Bird of Passage
Bird of Passage
Spelling Song
West of Eden
Spelling Song
Spelling Song
River Fowey
West of Eden
River Fowey
River Fowey
The Bee that Stung
West of Eden
The Bee that Stung
Garden out of Time
West of Eden
Garden out of Time
Garden out of Time
Haul Away
West of Eden
Haul Away
Haul Away
The Wren in the Furze
West of Eden
The Wren in the Furze
The Wren in the Furze
This Piece of Earth
West of Eden
This Piece of Earth
This Piece of Earth
Scottish Rain
West of Eden
Scottish Rain
Scottish Rain
