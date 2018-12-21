West of Eden is a band from Gothenburg, Sweden, that plays folk rock inspired by Celtic music.

The band was formed in 1995 and has released seven studio albums to date. The main songwriters in the group are Jenny and Martin Schaub. Jenny Schaub is the lead singer and accordionist. Martin Schaub also sings and plays the guitar as well as keyboard instruments. Lars Broman plays the fiddle, Ola Karlevo the drums and percussion, Pär Öjerot electric and acoustic guitars and the mandolin, and Martin Holmlund is on the bass.

West of Eden have toured abroad in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.