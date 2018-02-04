Joe FalconBorn 28 September 1900. Died 19 November 1965
Joe Falcon
1900-09-28
Joe Falcon Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Falcon (September 28, 1900 – November 19, 1965) was a Cajun accordion player in southwest Louisiana, best known for the first recording of a Cajun song; "Allons à Lafayette" in 1928 . He and his wife Cléoma Breaux left for New Orleans to record the first Cajun record and went on to perform across southern Louisiana and Texas.
Joe Falcon Tracks
Lulu's Back In Town
Joe Falcon
Lafayette (Allons A Lafayette)
Joe Falcon
Poche Town
Joe Falcon
Osson
Joe Falcon
Osson Two-Step
Joe Falcon
Arcadia One Step
Joe Falcon
