Zygmunt NoskowskiBorn 2 May 1846. Died 23 July 1909
Zygmunt Noskowski
Zygmunt Noskowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Zygmunt Noskowski (2 May 1846 – 23 July 1909) was a Polish composer, conductor and teacher.
Zygmunt Noskowski Tracks
Biale mgly [White Mist Patches]
Excerpts 'A Hut out of the Village'
Overture to Sir Zolzikiewicz
The Highlander's Fantasy, Op 17
Polonaise in E flat major [orig for piano]
The Steppe op 66, symphonic poem
The Pearls of Moniuszko - 15 Songs for orchestra
Symphony No.3 in F major "From Spring to Spring"
Zemsta za mur graniczny (Revenge for the Boundary Wall), Part 2
Polonaise élégiaque for orchestra (Op.22) (1885)
The Steppes (Op.66) - symphonic poem
