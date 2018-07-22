James McCarthyChoir director
James McCarthy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/038c18d0-e936-48b6-836a-6a4a3e966aa0
James McCarthy Tracks
Sort by
Codebreaker:Opening and Wondrous light
James McCarthy
Codebreaker:Opening and Wondrous light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Codebreaker:Opening and Wondrous light
Last played on
Codebreaker; Enough & I shall meet him again
James McCartney
Codebreaker; Enough & I shall meet him again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Codebreaker; Enough & I shall meet him again
Singer
Choir
Last played on
17 Days - A Quoi Bon Dire
James McCarthy
17 Days - A Quoi Bon Dire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
17 Days - A Quoi Bon Dire
Last played on
The stars in their courses
James McCarthy
The stars in their courses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The stars in their courses
Last played on
Back to artist