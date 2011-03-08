Career SuicideFormed 2001
Career Suicide
2001
Career Suicide Biography
Career Suicide is a Canadian hardcore punk band formed in 2001 in Toronto. The band's first live performance took place in January 2002, with first recorded output soon to follow. The band has gone on to record several full-length albums and singles on various international labels. The band has completed multiple tours of North America, Europe and Japan and continues to record and tour actively. Guitarist Jonah Falco and former bassist Mike Haliechuk also play drums and guitar, respectively, in the band Fucked Up. Career Suicide are known for having an old school 1980s hardcore sound.
