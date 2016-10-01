Richard Sisson
Richard Sisson is a pianist and composer. As well as concert works, he has composed extensively for the theatre. He was also part of the cabaret double-act Kit and The Widow alongside Kit Hesketh-Harvey. Richard was educated at King's College, Taunton.
Richard Sisson Performances & Interviews
"Perhaps only Verdi can match such late achievements..."
Loveliest of trees
Last played on
