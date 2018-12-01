Alexander RudinBorn 25 November 1960
Alexander Rudin
1960-11-25
Alexander Rudin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Israilevich Rudin (born 1960) is a Russian classical cellist and conductor.
Romeo & Juliet fantasy overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Variations on a Rococo Theme for cello and orchestra, Op.33 (original version)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Humoreske (Fantasiestücke, Op 88, No 2)
Robert Schumann
Symphony no 4 (Op. 36) in F minor
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Overture in D major
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Cello concerto no. 1 in A minor Wq.170
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Cello Concerto in A minor
Johann Wilhelm Hertel
Cello concerto in A major (ii. Larghetto)
Thomas Hertel, Musica Viva & Alexander Rudin
Cello concerto in A minor (iii. Allegro)
Thomas Hertel, Musica Viva & Alexander Rudin
String Quartet No.2 in F major, 'Unfinished'
Edvard Grieg
Cello Concerto in D major (4th mvt)
Johann Adolf Hasse
Three Dances for A Life for the Tsar
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Cello Concerto No 4 in D major (3rd mvt)
Alexander Rudin
String Quartet No. 2 in F (unfinished)
Alexander Tchernov, Irina Popova, Igor Boguslavsky, Edvard Grieg & Александр Израилевич Рудин
