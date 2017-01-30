Jeremy Lyons
Jeremy Lyons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03863a94-9491-4fab-9faa-e279dd85ebdf
Jeremy Lyons Tracks
Sort by
The Promise of Happiness
Jeremy Lyons
The Promise of Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Promise of Happiness
Last played on
I Don't Mind The Rain
Jeremy Lyons
I Don't Mind The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Mind The Rain
Last played on
Jeremy Lyons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist