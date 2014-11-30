Elizabeth Mitchell (born 1968) is an American singer, songwriter and musician. She began her career performing with Lisa Loeb as the duo Liz and Lisa, then founded the indie rock band Ida in 1991, of which she continues to be a member. As a solo artist, she has been recording and performing music for children since 1998.

Mitchell was the first children's music artist signed to Smithsonian Folkways in the 21st century. She has released seven albums of children's music, including her 2006 release You Are My Little Bird, which was voted Best Children's Album of 2006 by Amazon.com.

Mitchell has also collaborated with musicians including Levon Helm, Dan Zanes, Ella Jenkins, Jon Langford and Ziggy Marley.