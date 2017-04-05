Leighton Marissa Meester (born April 9, 1986) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, and model. She is best known for her starring role as the devious socialite Blair Waldorf on teen drama television series Gossip Girl on The CW (2007–2012). She has also appeared in films such as Killer Movie (2008), Country Strong (2010), The Roommate (2011), Monte Carlo (2011), The Oranges (2011) and The Judge (2014). Meester made her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men (2014). She plays the character Angie D'Amato on the 2018 ABC television sitcom Single Parents (2018).

In addition to acting, Meester has also ventured into music. In 2009, she featured on Cobra Starship's "Good Girls Go Bad", which charted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, and released her first single "Somebody to Love" on the Universal Republic label. She released a second single "Your Love's a Drug" in 2010. Meester has also recorded songs for various soundtracks. Her debut album, Heartstrings, was independently released in 2014. She has also modeled, having been the face of brands such as Jimmy Choo, Herbal Essences, and Vera Wang.