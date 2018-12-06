Anja KampeBorn 1968
Anja Kampe
1968
Anja Kampe Biography (Wikipedia)
Anja Kampe is a German-Italian operatic soprano, born 1968 in the GDR. She is notable for her performances in major opera houses of the works of Richard Wagner and other German and Austrian composers.
Anja Kampe Tracks
Liebestod (Tristan & Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure (Act 1)
Richard Wagner
Drei Lieder, Op. 23
Leone Sinigaglia
Performer
Recitative and Leonora's aria from 'Fidelio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Der Fliegende Hollander - opera in 3 acts: Act 3
Richard Wagner
Choir
Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 36: Mahler, Wagner and Webern
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-09T23:06:43
9
Aug
2018
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Gurrelieder
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2016-08-28T23:06:43
28
Aug
2016
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Proms 2013: Prom 15: Wagner – Die Walküre
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-23T23:06:43
23
Jul
2013
Royal Albert Hall
