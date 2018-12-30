Buddug Lloyd Roberts
Buddug Lloyd Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/037d6179-c3df-4730-b90f-497ee59b4e0e
Buddug Lloyd Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Y Blewyn Glas
Buddug Lloyd Roberts
Y Blewyn Glas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Blewyn Glas
Last played on
Pa Bryd y Deui Eto
Buddug Lloyd Roberts
Pa Bryd y Deui Eto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pa Bryd y Deui Eto
Last played on
Dacw 'Nghariad I Lawr Yn Y Berllan
Buddug Lloyd Roberts
Dacw 'Nghariad I Lawr Yn Y Berllan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dacw 'Nghariad I Lawr Yn Y Berllan
Last played on
Buddug Lloyd Roberts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist