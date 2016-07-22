Darrell Fitton is an electronic musician from Rochdale, England.[citation needed] Most of his work is recorded under the monikers Bola and Jello, released primarily on Skam Records. Fitton has also contributed to electronic acts D-Breeze, Brahma and Ooblo, and Autechre's Gescom project. Fitton was rumoured to have left the music industry in November 2007, but in 2017 he released the album "D.E.G" .