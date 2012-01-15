Brute Force
Brute Force Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Friedland (born September 29, 1940), known as Brute Force, is an American singer and songwriter. He wrote and performed with The Tokens in the 1960s and wrote songs for Peggy March, Del Shannon, The Chiffons and The Cyrkle, and others.
Brute Force Tracks
Nobody Knows What's Goin' On In My Mind But Me
Nobody Knows What's Goin' On In My Mind But Me
