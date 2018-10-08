Ivan LukačićRenaissance composer. Died 20 September 1648
Ivan Lukačić
Ivan Lukačić Biography (Wikipedia)
Marko Ivan Lukačić (Lucacich or Lucacih, Fr. Joannes de Sibinico) (Šibenik, baptized 7 April 1587 – Split, September 20, 1648) was a Croatian-born musician and composer of the Renaissance and early Baroque.
Ivan Lukačić Tracks
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Last played on
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Conductor
Last played on
