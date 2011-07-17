Andrew AllenBorn 6 May 1981
Andrew Allen (born 6 May 1981) is a Canadian-born singer-songwriter from Vernon, British Columbia. He is signed to Sony/ATV and has released 5 top 10 singles, and written and recorded many others, including "Where Did We Go?" with Carly Rae Jepsen. He also records covers and posts them on YouTube.
Theme From Titanic
Plaisir
Sailing
The Wind Beneath My Wings
Cavatina
