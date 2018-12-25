Cutty RanksBorn 12 February 1965
Cutty Ranks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p058k6hc.jpg
1965-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0372006b-dcf8-4fb9-8694-d5ea3d2540f0
Cutty Ranks Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Thomas (born 12 February 1965), better known as Cutty Ranks is a Jamaican dancehall musician.
Cutty Ranks Tracks
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Chase & Status
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Dancehall Rock
Barrington Levy
Dancehall Rock
Dancehall Rock
Limb By Limb (DJ Hybrid Dubplate Special Mix)
Cutty Ranks
Limb By Limb (DJ Hybrid Dubplate Special Mix)
Limb By Limb (DJ Hybrid Dubplate Special Mix)
Retreat (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Chase & Status
Retreat (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Retreat (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Chase & Status
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Retreat2018 (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Stick It Up
Cutty Ranks
Stick It Up
Stick It Up
Love Jah
Chris Martin & Cutty Ranks
Love Jah
Love Jah
Performer
Love Jah
Chris Martin
Love Jah
Love Jah
A Who Seh Me Dun
Cutty Ranks
A Who Seh Me Dun
A Who Seh Me Dun
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
DJ Megan Ryte
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
On & On (DJ Buddha Remix) (feat. Cutty Ranks, Tory Lanez, Tarrus Riley & Hood Celebrity)
Performer
Who Say Me Done
Cutty Ranks
Who Say Me Done
Who Say Me Done
Limb By Limb (Eskei83 Dubplate)
Cutty Ranks
Limb By Limb (Eskei83 Dubplate)
Limb By Limb (Eskei83 Dubplate)
Lambada
Cutty Ranks
Lambada
Lambada
Wait Deh Man
Cutty Ranks
Wait Deh Man
Wait Deh Man
Marvellous Cain (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Hitman
Marvellous Cain (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Marvellous Cain (feat. Cutty Ranks)
Performer
Remix Artist
The Stopper (Main Attraction Mix)
Cutty Ranks
The Stopper (Main Attraction Mix)
