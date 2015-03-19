Bobby PreviteBorn 16 July 1951
Bobby Previte
1951-07-16
Bobby Previte Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Previte (born July 16, 1951 in Niagara Falls, New York) is a drummer, composer, and bandleader. He earned a degree in Economics from the University at Buffalo, where he also studied percussion. He moved to New York City in 1979 and began professional relationships with John Zorn, Wayne Horvitz, and Elliott Sharp.
Bobby Previte Tracks
Terminal 1 (extract)
Zeena Parkins
Veltin
Bobby Previte
More Confused Clown (Music of the Moscow Circus)
Bobby Previte
