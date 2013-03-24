Chris BouchillonBorn 21 August 1893. Died 18 September 1968
Chris Bouchillon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1893-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/036afd90-9d4a-4993-8464-090ee407dd8d
Chris Bouchillon Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Allen Bouchillon (August 21, 1893 – September 18, 1968) was an American country music and blues musician from South Carolina, who is often credited with being the originator of the talking blues musical style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Bouchillon Tracks
Sort by
Born In Hard Luck
Chris Bouchillon
Born In Hard Luck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born In Hard Luck
Last played on
Talking Blues
Chris Bouchillon
Talking Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking Blues
Last played on
Chris Bouchillon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist