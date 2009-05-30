We Are WolvesFormed 2000
We Are Wolves
2000
We Are Wolves Biography (Wikipedia)
We Are Wolves are a Canadian indie rock band, based in Montreal, consisting of vocalist and bassist Alexander Ortiz, keyboardist/backing vocalist Vincent Levesque and drummer/vocalist Pierre-Luc Bégin. The band released their debut album, Non-Stop Je Te Plie en Deux with Fat Possum Records, in 2005. They have toured extensively across Canada, the United States and Europe to support the album and have been playlisted on CBC Radio 3. They also performed live on the first episode of that network's live concert series CBC Radio 3 Sessions. Their second album, Total Magique, was released September 4, 2007, with a new label Dare to Care Records.
We Are Wolves Tracks
Fight & Kiss
We Are Wolves
Fight & Kiss
Fight & Kiss
