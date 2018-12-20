U.S. Girls is an experimental pop project formed in 2007, consisting solely of American-Canadian musician and record producer Meghan Remy. She had released music on a variety of independent record labels before signing to 4AD in 2015.

Half Free, her first record for 4AD, was released the same year. It garnered a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2016, and was a shortlisted finalist for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.

Remy collaborates with a number of Toronto-based musicians on both songwriting and music production.