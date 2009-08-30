Hani (born Hani Adnan Al-Bader) is a Kuwaiti / American producer and remixer living in Brooklyn, New York, whose restructurings of hits ranging from Michael Jackson to Alicia Keys have gone on to become club classics. He also scored a hit for himself: in 1999 he reached number 1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart with "Baby Wants to Ride". The track also peaked at No. 70 in the UK Singles Chart in March 2000.

In 2006, Hani returned to the dance charts under the alias Disconfect, where his collaboration with Andrea Martin on "The Story Of My Life" peaked at No. 21 on Billboard 's Hot Dance Airplay chart the week of May 1, that same year.

In 1984 Hani back home in Kuwait was a bedroom Dj recording mixed cassette tapes for himself & close friends. By 1988 during his college years in Denver Hani became a professional Dj at several major clubs. Saved enough money to purchase used Synthesizers, Drum Machines & 4 track tape from pawn shops. Hani learned on his own the art of making Electronic Dance Music & was able to release few underground records just to put his name out there. Obviously that was not enough. In 1993 Hani got his start doing underground Acid House tracks for Carl Craig’s Label Planet-e & Deep Dish‘s labelYoshitoshi. Soon after Hani decided to take a dive and go to New York to live and study audio engineering.