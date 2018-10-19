Shostakovich: Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings - Preview Clip

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg

2014-01-02T10:15:00.000Z

Listen to an excerpt from Shostakovich's Concerto for piano, trumpet and strings.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p31gk