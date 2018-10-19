Barry DouglasClassical pianist and conductor. Born 23 April 1960
Barry Douglas
1960-04-23
Barry Douglas Biography (Wikipedia)
William Barry Douglas OBE (born 23 April 1960) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is a classical pianist and conductor.
Quintet for piano and wind in E flat Major, Op.16
Ludwig van Beethoven
3 Intermezzi, Op.117
Johannes Brahms
Trio in E flat Major, K.498 (Kegelstatt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Quintet in F minor, Op.34
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in E major, op.116 no.4
Johannes Brahms
Down by the Salley Gardens
Trad.
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Lark in the Clear Air
Traditional Irish & Barry Douglas
1. Aria; 2. Nocturne & Chanson
John Field, Barry Douglas & Camerata Ireland
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15
Ludwig van Beethoven
Barry's Reels; Unst Bridal March
Catriona McKay
Piano Concerto no. 2 in B flat major Op.19 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Six moments musicaux (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, Op.72 D774
Franz Schubert
12 Songs (S.558) transc. for piano, no.2; Auf dem Wasser zu singen (D.774)
Franz Liszt
Andante favori, WoO 57
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Quartet no 1 in G minor Op 25
Johannes Brahms
Sonata in C minor, D958
Franz Schubert
Notturno
Benjamin Britten
Concerto Soiree for piano and orchestra
Nino Rota
Piano Sonata no 21 in C major Op 53 (Waldstein)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Seasons - Op 37b - August
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons - Op 37b - June
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons - Op 37b - May
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Hungarian Dance No 3
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 41 in C major K.551 (Jupiter)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 3 in E flat major Op.75 for piano and orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Ballade in B major, Op 10 No 4
Johannes Brahms
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op.23: III. Allegro con fuoco
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Four Impromptus D.899: No.1 in C minor
Franz Schubert
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat, Op.73: III. Rondo
Ludwig van Beethoven
AN Dro (Breton Dance)
Barry Douglas
Imram an Enez (Breton Song)
Barry Douglas
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Russian Classics
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
28
Sep
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Russian Classics
16:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enfnc8
26
Sep
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 10
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
City Halls
25
Sep
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Shostakovich 10
19:30
City Halls
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43xj5
24
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 9: Brahms & Janáček
Royal Albert Hall
