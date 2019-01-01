WantingBorn 10 October 1983
Wanting
1983-10-10
Wanting Biography (Wikipedia)
Wanting Qu (Chinese: 曲婉婷 pinyin: Qū Wǎntíng Peh-oe-ji: khek óan têng，born October 10, 1983) simply known as Wanting, is a Chinese-born singer-songwriter and pianist who is now based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
