Dan DonovanGuitarist (Swamp Cranks/Tribe of Dan). Born 1960
Dan Donovan
1960
Dan Donovan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Donovan is a British singer, songwriter, and guitar player. Born in 1960 to a Welsh preacher, he produces music which uses metaphor extensively to draw on spiritual themes.
Dan Donovan Tracks
The Broken Record
Henry Hall & BBC Dance Orchestra & Dan Donovan
The Broken Record
The Broken Record
Performer
Last played on
Irving Berlin Medley
Dan Donovan
Irving Berlin Medley
Irving Berlin Medley
Last played on
