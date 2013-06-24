Christopher WillitsUS electronic musician. Born 8 April 1978
Christopher Willits
1978-04-08
Christopher Willits is an American musician, multimedia artist, filmmaker and record producer located in San Francisco. His music is electroacoustic in nature, in that both analogue and digital sounds are meshed into one singular sound.
