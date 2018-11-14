Christopher van KampenBorn 4 September 1945. Died 30 September 1997
Christopher van Kampen
1945-09-04
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
link
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
link
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
link
Quintet for harp and strings
Arnold Bax, Skaila Kanga, Marcia Crayford, Iris Juda, Roger Chase, Christopher van Kampen & Nash Ensemble
link
...Upon one note
Oliver Knussen
link
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
link
Carnival of the Animals - The Swan
Susan Tomes
link
Oboe Quartet, Op 61
Gareth Hulse
link
Fantasy Trio
Lloyd Webber, William, Leo Phillips, Christopher van Kampen & Ian Brown
link
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Rodney Slatford, Franz Schubert, The Nash Ensemble, Marcia Crayford, Roger Chase, Christopher van Kampen & Ian Brown
link
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 08
Royal College of Music
1996-09-09T22:35:15
9
Sep
1996
Royal College of Music
Proms 1996: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-15T22:35:15
15
Aug
1996
Proms 1991: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-29T22:35:15
29
Jul
1991
Proms 1984: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-14T22:35:15
14
Aug
1984
Proms 1981: Prom 16
Round House, The
1981-08-02T22:35:15
2
Aug
1981
