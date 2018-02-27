Richard Wright Nowels Jr., better known as Rick Nowels, (born March 16, 1960) is an American songwriter and record producer. He is a multi-instrumentalist and has written with, or had his songs recorded by a number of artists including Lana Del Rey, Adele, Kesha, Marina and the Diamonds, Lykke Li, Jamie xx, Brandon Flowers, Madonna, Cee-Lo Green, Sia, Dido, New Radicals, Rod Stewart, Nelly Furtado, John Legend and Andre 3000, Tiesto, Santana, Tupac Shakur, Fleetwood Mac, Belinda Carlisle, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Stevie Nicks.

Nowels co-wrote the title track for Celine Dion's album Falling into You, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1997. He also co-wrote the track "White Flag" for Dido, which won the 2004 Ivor Novello Award for International Hit of the Year.