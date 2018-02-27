Rick NowelsBorn 16 March 1960
Rick Nowels Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Wright Nowels Jr., better known as Rick Nowels, (born March 16, 1960) is an American songwriter and record producer. He is a multi-instrumentalist and has written with, or had his songs recorded by a number of artists including Lana Del Rey, Adele, Kesha, Marina and the Diamonds, Lykke Li, Jamie xx, Brandon Flowers, Madonna, Cee-Lo Green, Sia, Dido, New Radicals, Rod Stewart, Nelly Furtado, John Legend and Andre 3000, Tiesto, Santana, Tupac Shakur, Fleetwood Mac, Belinda Carlisle, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Stevie Nicks.
Nowels co-wrote the title track for Celine Dion's album Falling into You, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1997. He also co-wrote the track "White Flag" for Dido, which won the 2004 Ivor Novello Award for International Hit of the Year.
