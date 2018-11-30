Jakob KullbergBorn 16 January 1976
Jakob Kullberg (born 16 January 1976 in Aarhus, Denmark) is a classical cellist, noted for his collaboration with the Danish composer Per Nørgård.
Notes on Light
Kaija Saariaho
Notes on Light
Notes on Light
Last played on
Notes on light for cello and orchestra by Kaija Saariaho
Kaija Saariaho
Notes on light for cello and orchestra by Kaija Saariaho
Notes on light for cello and orchestra by Kaija Saariaho
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Tragedy and Humour; Darkness and Light
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eprmbp
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-11-05
5
Nov
2016
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Tragedy and Humour; Darkness and Light
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: The BBC Philharmonic performs Gade, Norgard, Nielsen, Maxwell Davies and Sibelius.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez4v2m
MediaCityUK, Salford
2015-12-16
16
Dec
2015
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: The BBC Philharmonic performs Gade, Norgard, Nielsen, Maxwell Davies and Sibelius.
19:25
MediaCityUK, Salford
