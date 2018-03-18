Warrior King (born Mark Dyer) was born in Kingston Jamaica on 27 July 1979. He is a Jamaican reggae singer known within the Caribbean and internationally for his music that is focused on messages about education and uplifting women. Some of Warrior King's best known hits include "Virtuous Woman" (2001), "Hold Da Faith" (2005), "My Life" (2005), "Can't Get Me Down" (2005) and "Wanna Give You Love" (2009). "Never Go Where Pagans Go"(2002).