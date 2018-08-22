London ElektricityFormed 1996
London Elektricity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4sg.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0356daee-ec48-4495-bc3e-460b8a5eacad
London Elektricity Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Colman, better known by his stage name London Elektricity, is an English electronic musician and the co-founder and CEO of Hospital Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
London Elektricity Tracks
Sort by
Different Drum
London Elektricity
Different Drum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btgmz.jpglink
Different Drum
Born To Synthesise
London Elektricity
Born To Synthesise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Born To Synthesise
To Be Me
London Elektricity
To Be Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
To Be Me
All Hell Is Breaking Loose
London Elektricity
All Hell Is Breaking Loose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
All Hell Is Breaking Loose
Last played on
Just One Second
London Elektricity
Just One Second
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Just One Second
Last played on
This Dark Matter (feat. Liane Carroll)
London Elektricity
This Dark Matter (feat. Liane Carroll)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
This Dark Matter (feat. Liane Carroll)
Last played on
Out of this World
Liane Carroll
Out of this World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdg.jpglink
Out of this World
Last played on
Tone Poem
London Elektricity
Tone Poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Tone Poem
Last played on
Just One Second (Mitekiss Remix)
London Elektricity
Just One Second (Mitekiss Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Just One Second (Mitekiss Remix)
Just One Second (Apex Remix)
London Elektricity
Just One Second (Apex Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Polymer
London Elektricity
Polymer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Polymer
Southeastern Dream
London Elektricity
Southeastern Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Just One Second (Apex Remix)
London Elektricity
Just One Second (Apex Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Just One Second (Apex Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Tape Loops ((Villem Remix) (feat. Hugh Hardie)
London Elektricity
Tape Loops ((Villem Remix) (feat. Hugh Hardie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Tape Loops ((Villem Remix) (feat. Hugh Hardie)
Last played on
Hanging Rock (Urbandawn 2016 VIP)
London Elektricity
Hanging Rock (Urbandawn 2016 VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Hanging Rock (Urbandawn 2016 VIP)
Last played on
Pull The Plug
London Elektricity
Pull The Plug
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Pull The Plug
Last played on
Round The Corner (Origin Unknown Remix)
London Elektricity
Round The Corner (Origin Unknown Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Wishing Well (Danny Byrd Remix)
London Elektricity
Wishing Well (Danny Byrd Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Wishing Well (Danny Byrd Remix)
The Great Drum & Bass Swindle (Logistics Remix)
London Elektricity
The Great Drum & Bass Swindle (Logistics Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
The Great Drum & Bass Swindle (Logistics Remix)
Main Ingredient (Acapella)
London Elektricity
Main Ingredient (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Main Ingredient (Acapella)
Last played on
Artificial Skin (Keeno VIP)
London Elektricity
Artificial Skin (Keeno VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Artificial Skin (Keeno VIP)
Last played on
Snakes + Ladders
London Elektricity
Snakes + Ladders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Snakes + Ladders
Last played on
Song In The Key Of Knife
London Elektricity
Song In The Key Of Knife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Song In The Key Of Knife
Last played on
The Singing Ringing Tree (Anile Remix)
London Elektricity
The Singing Ringing Tree (Anile Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
The Singing Ringing Tree (Anile Remix)
Powder Coated (feat. London Elektricity)
Krakota
Powder Coated (feat. London Elektricity)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj6ld.jpglink
Powder Coated (feat. London Elektricity)
Hanging Rock
London Elektricity
Hanging Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Hanging Rock
Tenderless (Whiney Remix) (feat. Emer Dineen)
London Elektricity
Tenderless (Whiney Remix) (feat. Emer Dineen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Tenderless (Whiney Remix) (feat. Emer Dineen)
Tape Loops (Villem Remix)
London Elektricity
Tape Loops (Villem Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Tape Loops (Villem Remix)
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix) (feat. Pete Simpson)
London Elektricity
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix) (feat. Pete Simpson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix) (feat. Pete Simpson)
Dropship
London Elektricity
Dropship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Dropship
That Thing You Did (Kimyan Law Remix)
London Elektricity
That Thing You Did (Kimyan Law Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
That Thing You Did (Kimyan Law Remix)
Flutterbyes
London Elektricity
Flutterbyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Flutterbyes
Last played on
Cinderella vs. Bare Religion (Pt. 2)
Kara Ali
Cinderella vs. Bare Religion (Pt. 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Cinderella vs. Bare Religion (Pt. 2)
Last played on
Vapour Trails (LSB Remix)
London Elektricity
Vapour Trails (LSB Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Vapour Trails (LSB Remix)
Last played on
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
Etherwood
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjlx8.jpglink
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
Last played on
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
London Elektricity
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Impossible To Say (Etherwood Remix)
Last played on
Seven Days (Fred Rob Remix)
London Elektricity
Seven Days (Fred Rob Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Seven Days (Fred Rob Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Why Are We Here (Spy Remix)
London Elektricity
Why Are We Here (Spy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sg.jpglink
Why Are We Here (Spy Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
London Elektricity, LTJ Bukem, BCee, Villem & Mcleod, Nymfo, Urbandawn, Walk:r, MC Dynamite, Lowqui Mc, Mark System, Satl, FD, Arpxp, Delicat, Stamina MC, Visionobi, Degs, K Eye, Equinox, Double O, Mantra, Djinn, Panka and MC Blackeye
fabric, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
London Elektricity, High Contrast, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, Whiney, Inja, Keeno, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, DJ LENS, Bryan Gee, Saxxon, Nicky Blackmarket, Upgrade, D*Minds, Dazee and TS2W
Printworks London, London, UK
9
Mar
2019
London Elektricity, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
London Elektricity Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist