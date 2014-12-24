James Seymour BrettBorn 3 April 1974
James Seymour Brett
1974-04-03
James Seymour Brett Biography (Wikipedia)
James Seymour Brett (born 3 April 1974) is an English composer and conductor.
James Seymour Brett Tracks
Space Sentinels
James Seymour Brett
Space Sentinels
Space Sentinels
Mary, Did You Know?
Hayley Westenra
Mary, Did You Know?
Mary, Did You Know?
Jesus take the wheel
James Seymour Brett
Jesus take the wheel
Jesus take the wheel
Somebody to Love
Queen
Somebody to Love
Somebody to Love
