Doug Seegers
1952
Doug Seegers Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas "Doug" Seegers (born c. 1952 in Long Island, New York, United States) is an American country music artist, guitarist and songwriter.
Hard Working Man
Angies Song
She>
Going Down To The River>
Therell Be No Teardrops Tonight
Shes In A Rock 'n' Roll Band
There'll Be No Teardrops
