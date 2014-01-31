Lee Ving (born Lee James Capallero; April 10, 1950) is an American musician and actor. He is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the Los Angeles-based punk rock band Fear. Among his film roles, the best known is as the murder victim Mr. Boddy in the 1985 cult classic Clue. Ving, along with his band Fear, are given a prominent role in Penelope Spheeris's seminal 1981 documentary on the L.A. punk scene, The Decline of Western Civilization, as well as Dave Grohl's 2013 documentary Sound City.