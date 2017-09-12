UfomammutFormed 1999
Ufomammut
1999
Ufomammut Biography (Wikipedia)
Ufomammut is an Italian doom metal power trio formed in 1999 by guitarist Poia, bassist and vocalist Urlo, and drummer Vita. They have released eight studio albums to date, the last three through Neurot Recordings.
Ufomammut Tracks
Wondemonium
Ufomammut
Wondemonium
Wondemonium
