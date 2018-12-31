Landscape was an English synthpop band, best known for the 1981 hits "Einstein a Go-Go" and "Norman Bates". Formed in London in 1974, the band toured constantly during the mid-to-late-1970s, playing rock, punk and jazz venues and releasing two instrumental EPs on its own Event Horizon label. The group began experimenting with computer-programmed music and electronic drums in the late 1970s and early 1980s, making records in the emerging genre of synthpop.