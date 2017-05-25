Charlie MusselwhiteBorn 31 January 1944
Charlie Musselwhite
1944-01-31
Charlie Musselwhite Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Douglas "Charlie" Musselwhite (born January 31, 1944) is an American electric blues harmonica player and bandleader, one of the white bluesmen who came to prominence in the early 1960s, along with Mike Bloomfield and Paul Butterfield, or bands such as Canned Heat. He has often been identified as a "white bluesman". Musselwhite was reportedly the inspiration for Elwood Blues; the character played by Dan Aykroyd in the 1980 film The Blues Brothers.
Charlie Musselwhite Tracks
One of these Mornings
Charlie Musselwhite
One of these Mornings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One of these Mornings
Last played on
It's Getting' Warm In Here
Charlie Musselwhite
It's Getting' Warm In Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Getting' Warm In Here
Last played on
Bad Habits
Ben Harper
Bad Habits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxq.jpglink
Bad Habits
Last played on
Found The One
Ben Harper
Found The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxq.jpglink
Found The One
Last played on
No Mercy In This Land
Ben Harper
No Mercy In This Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxq.jpglink
No Mercy In This Land
Last played on
Christo Redemptor
Charlie Musselwhite
Christo Redemptor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christo Redemptor
Last played on
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Janiva Magness
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Last played on
Silent Night
Charlie Musselwhite
Silent Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Night
Last played on
My Baby
Charlie Musselwhite
My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby
Last played on
Blues Why Do You Worry Me?
Charlie Musselwhite
Blues Why Do You Worry Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Why Do You Worry Me?
Last played on
Where Highway 61 Runs
Charlie Musselwhite
Where Highway 61 Runs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Highway 61 Runs
Last played on
100 Years Of Blues (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Elvin Bishop
100 Years Of Blues (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
100 Years Of Blues (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Last played on
The Blues Overtook Me
Charlie Musselwhite
The Blues Overtook Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blues Overtook Me
Last played on
Sundown
Charlie Musselwhite
Sundown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sundown
Last played on
Im Going Home
Charlie Musselwhite
Im Going Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Going Home
Last played on
As the Crow Flies
Charlie Musselwhite
As the Crow Flies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As the Crow Flies
Last played on
Im In Im Out and Im Gone (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Ben Harper
Im In Im Out and Im Gone (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxq.jpglink
Im In Im Out and Im Gone (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Last played on
If I Should Have Bad Luck
Charlie Musselwhite
If I Should Have Bad Luck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Should Have Bad Luck
Last played on
Just a Feeling
Charlie Musselwhite
Just a Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Feeling
Last played on
Key to the Highway
Charlie Musselwhite
Key to the Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Key to the Highway
Last played on
Where Hwy 61 Runs
Charlie Musselwhite
Where Hwy 61 Runs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Hwy 61 Runs
Last played on
Sad And Beautiful World
Charlie Musselwhite
Sad And Beautiful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sad And Beautiful World
Last played on
Leaving Blues
Charlie Musselwhite
Leaving Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving Blues
Last played on
